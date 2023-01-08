Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.07% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 29,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE:BOH opened at $79.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

