Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $138.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $139.05. The firm has a market cap of $313.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

