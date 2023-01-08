Keybank National Association OH Has $2.32 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Truist Financial raised their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $279.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

