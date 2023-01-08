Keybank National Association OH Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.37 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.25.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

