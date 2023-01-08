Keybank National Association OH Has $3.64 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 368.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,253,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 83.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2,942.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,723,000 after purchasing an additional 256,284 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.40.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $150.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.71 and its 200-day moving average is $169.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

