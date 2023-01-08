Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of A opened at $147.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,061,140 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

