Keybank National Association OH Purchases 4,022 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Unilever by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.