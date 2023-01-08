Keybank National Association OH Sells 399 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $122.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.98.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

