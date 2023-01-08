Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,152 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $183.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.61.

Shares of TT stock opened at $178.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $197.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

