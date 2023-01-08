Keybank National Association OH Sells 5,290 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 17.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,158.89.

Diageo Stock Up 0.9 %

About Diageo

Shares of DEO stock opened at $178.92 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $212.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.37.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

