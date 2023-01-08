Keybank National Association OH Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

VIG stock opened at $154.48 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $169.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.95 and its 200 day moving average is $148.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

