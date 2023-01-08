Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $32,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.52.

Visa Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $217.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.75. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

