Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.