Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,559 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,705,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE KMI opened at $18.58 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

