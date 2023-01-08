KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 300 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,246 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Best Buy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Best Buy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,624 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,835,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $83.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average is $73.95.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,200,017 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.