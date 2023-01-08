KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 66 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cintas by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 726.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,370,000 after acquiring an additional 87,936 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cintas Trading Up 1.9 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $441.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.87 and a 200-day moving average of $418.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.