KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New $788,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Generac by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $100.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $329.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.08.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

