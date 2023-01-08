KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 8,967 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.89.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $166.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.21. The company has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.26 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

