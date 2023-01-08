KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Takes $707,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 53,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average is $93.72. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

