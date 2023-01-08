Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given New €4.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.40 ($4.68) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KKPNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.80 ($4.04) to €3.60 ($3.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.00 ($3.19) to €3.20 ($3.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Koninklijke KPN from €3.55 ($3.78) to €3.20 ($3.40) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

