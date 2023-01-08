Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66,234 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $16,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $243.02 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $292.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

