Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $739,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 103,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $167.31 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $178.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.65.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.30.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

