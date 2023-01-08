Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,765,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616,968 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.15% of Liberty Energy worth $98,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 775.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 194,767 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,459,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,308,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,459,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,428,300 shares of company stock valued at $190,624,417 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

LBRT opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.