LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 499,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after buying an additional 148,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $90.10 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.57.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Mizuho cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

