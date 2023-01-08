Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Lowered by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $67.49 and a 52 week high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

