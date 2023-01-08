MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 7,501.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344,316 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.93% of MarketAxess worth $77,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after purchasing an additional 499,907 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,850 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after acquiring an additional 188,994 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 121.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 7,823.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 130,032 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.33.

MarketAxess Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $314.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.89. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $390.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.