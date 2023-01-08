McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

