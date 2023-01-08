Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $78.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

