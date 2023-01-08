Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New Investment in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 93.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,227,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768,606 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 107.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,385,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 3,679.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,057,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,682 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 109.8% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,217,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $15,120,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $296.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.19 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

