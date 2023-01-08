Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $20,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after acquiring an additional 547,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339,226 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,266,000 after buying an additional 177,596 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,638,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,236,000 after buying an additional 38,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,021 shares of company stock valued at $472,296. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 3.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

NYSE MAA opened at $158.31 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $220.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

