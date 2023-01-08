Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

