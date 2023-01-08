Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 322 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $269.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.45. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $383.44.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.