Morgan Stanley Upgrades Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) to “Overweight”

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2023

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAYGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $42.02.

About Merck KGaA

(Get Rating)

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.