Morgan Stanley Upgrades Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) to “Overweight”

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.
Merck KGaA Stock Performance
MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $42.02.
About Merck KGaA
Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.
