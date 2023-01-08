MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) versus CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) Critical Contrast

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MSCI and CannaSys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MSCI alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $2.04 billion 18.35 $725.98 million $10.37 45.23 CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than CannaSys.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 3 7 0 2.70 CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for MSCI and CannaSys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MSCI presently has a consensus target price of $529.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.83%. Given MSCI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MSCI is more favorable than CannaSys.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of MSCI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CannaSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and CannaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 38.23% -115.88% 18.41% CannaSys N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MSCI beats CannaSys on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, and service that provides an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors impact the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other – Private Assets segment includes real estate market and transaction data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights for funds, investors, and managers; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, wealth managers, real estate professionals, and corporates. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CannaSys

(Get Rating)

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.