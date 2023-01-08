Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Northland Securities

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $39.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.67. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 425,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

