Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $166.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.89.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

