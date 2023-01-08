NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NerdWallet in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NerdWallet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for NerdWallet’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NerdWallet stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.11 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. NerdWallet has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.39 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 5.44%.

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 26,888 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $249,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,275.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $66,958. 49.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 48,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 24.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 216,835 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

