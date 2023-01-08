NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.07.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $896.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

