NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday. They presently have a C$1.40 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s current price.

NioCorp Developments Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NioCorp Developments stock opened at C$1.03 on Friday. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of C$0.76 and a 12-month high of C$1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. The stock has a market cap of C$287.83 million and a PE ratio of -23.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.06.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

