NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday. They presently have a C$1.40 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s current price.
NioCorp Developments Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NioCorp Developments stock opened at C$1.03 on Friday. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of C$0.76 and a 12-month high of C$1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. The stock has a market cap of C$287.83 million and a PE ratio of -23.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.06.
About NioCorp Developments
