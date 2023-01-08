NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NWHUF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $11.52.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

