Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives $50.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

NWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE:NWN opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.19. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $116.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.88 million. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 74.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,015,000 after acquiring an additional 99,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Northwest Natural by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 88,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

