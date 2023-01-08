Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $475.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.89.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

