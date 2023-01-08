Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum makes up about 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC owned about 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

