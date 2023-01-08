Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the technology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Simulations Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

SLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SLP opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 0.49. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,089,307 shares in the company, valued at $170,278,743.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,353,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 136.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 34.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

