Oppenheimer Comments on Denny’s Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DENN. Wedbush downgraded Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

DENN opened at $10.65 on Friday. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $609.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a net margin of 23.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter worth $257,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 61.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 336,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 510.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 312,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 261,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter worth $122,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,036 shares in the company, valued at $372,746.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,471.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,036 shares in the company, valued at $372,746.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,921 shares of company stock worth $3,079,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

