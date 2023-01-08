Oppenheimer Comments on Domino’s Pizza, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.93 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $12.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DPZ. Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.24.

DPZ opened at $342.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.99 and a 200-day moving average of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $524.40.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

