Oppenheimer Trims Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Target Price to $50.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.25.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) by 238.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

