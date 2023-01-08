O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.67.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $842.52 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $834.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $749.67. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

