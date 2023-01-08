Panmure Gordon Upgrades NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) to “Buy”

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NXGPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,600 ($67.47) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($74.70) to GBX 5,700 ($68.67) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,505.43.

OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $67.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70. NEXT has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $68.30.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

