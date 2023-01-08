Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stock Position Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,223,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,594 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.52% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $13,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PK. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 344.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

